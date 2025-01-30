Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 30

Weather forecast for Thursday (30.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 28°C and 19°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.24pm

Sunrise: 6.16am

Yesterday’s weather update (29.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.7°C (+0.4)

Minimum: 17.4°C (+2.7)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 88%

Minimum: 57%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (30.1.2025)

12 noon: Procession along AJC Bose Road

Procession along AJC Bose Road 12 noon: Awareness rally along EM Bypass

Awareness rally along EM Bypass 12.30pm: Demonstration along Asutosh Mukherjee Road

Demonstration along Asutosh Mukherjee Road 2.30pm: Procession along AJC Bose Road and Camac Street

Procession along AJC Bose Road and Camac Street 5.30pm: Procession along Beleghata Main Road and AJC Bose Road

Webinar

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct a webinar on ‘insights and practical strategies’ for students, parents and teachers to manage ‘exam-related mental health concerns’, the council said in a circular sent to school heads. T

he webinar will be livestreamed on the CISCE’s YouTube channel from 11am to noon on January 31. The council asked the heads to encourage their faculty, students and parents to participate