Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 16

Weather forecast for Thursday (16.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 24°C and 14°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.14pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (15.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 25.2°C (+0.4)

Minimum: 15.4°C(+1.6)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 93%

Minimum: 46%

Till 11.10am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (16.1.2025)

KTP posted a traffic Notification in connection with the rehearsals for Republic Day Parade on 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th and 22nd January, 2025

Traffic Notification in connection with the rehearsals for Republic Day Parade on 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th and 22nd January, 2025. pic.twitter.com/fNYFxaSQNV — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) January 15, 2025

Thursday march for RG Kar justice

A march for justice for the RG Kar victim, scheduled for Thursday, got Calcutta High Court s nod on Wednesday. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the organisers, Reclaim the Night United, to restrict the march from Subodh Mullick Square to College Street. The rally is supposed to start around 1pm.

The organisation has called for a greater movement for gender equity in the wake of the August 9 rape-and-murder. The judge also asked the organisers to inform police about the possible number of participants. The organisers said they would present a charter of demands to a government representative after the rally.