Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, February 6

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 06.02.25, 11:25 AM
For representational purposes File photograph

Weather forecast for Thursday (6.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.28pm

Sunrise: 6.13am

Yesterday’s weather update (5.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 28.2°C (+1.2)

Minimum: 17.4°C(+1.8)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 96%

Minimum: 44%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (6.2.2025)

  • 12 noon: Procession from Sealdah railway station towards Gate no. 5 of Esplanade Metro station via Sealdah flyover, AJC Bose Road, Moulali, SN Banerjee Road and Dorina crossing
  • 2pm: Procession from Lenin statue, Esplanade, to Hogg Street through Lenin Sarani, Rani Rashmoni Road and SN Banerjee Road

