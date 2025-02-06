Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, February 6

Weather forecast for Thursday (6.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.28pm

Sunrise: 6.13am

Yesterday’s weather update (5.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 28.2°C (+1.2)

Minimum: 17.4°C(+1.8)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 96%

Minimum: 44%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (6.2.2025)