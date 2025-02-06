Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, February 6

Weather forecast for Thursday (6.2.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky
Sunset: 5.28pm
Sunrise: 6.13am
Yesterday’s weather update (5.2.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 28.2°C (+1.2)
Minimum: 17.4°C(+1.8)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 96%
Minimum: 44%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (6.2.2025)
- 12 noon: Procession from Sealdah railway station towards Gate no. 5 of Esplanade Metro station via Sealdah flyover, AJC Bose Road, Moulali, SN Banerjee Road and Dorina crossing
- 2pm: Procession from Lenin statue, Esplanade, to Hogg Street through Lenin Sarani, Rani Rashmoni Road and SN Banerjee Road