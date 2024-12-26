Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, December 26

Weather forecast for Thursday (26.12.2024)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 26°C and 17°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partly cloudy sky

Sunset: 5pm

Sunrise: 6.14am

Yesterday’s weather update (25.12.2024)

Temperature

Maximum: 24.6°C (-1)

Minimum: 18°C (+3.5)

Rainfall: Trace

Humidity

Maximum: 93%

Minimum: 58%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (26.12.2024)

8am: Procession along RG Kar Road, Shyambazar crossing, Mohanlal Street, Raja Dinendra Road

Procession along RG Kar Road, Shyambazar crossing, Mohanlal Street, Raja Dinendra Road 2pm: Programme at Auckland Road

Programme at Auckland Road 3pm: Programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Dorina crossing

Metro footfall

Metro Railway has ferried 14.72 crore passengers between April 1 and November 30 this year, said an official. The number was 12.7 crore in the corresponding period of 2023, he said. Till November 2024, a total of 9.34 lakh Android users and 0.48 lakh iOS system users have downloaded the Metro Ride Kolkata app, the official said.