Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Sunday, January 5

Weather forecast for Sunday (5.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are likely to be around 25°C and 16°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.03pm
Sunrise: 6.16am
Yesterday’s weather update (4.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 23.4°C (-1.7)
Minimum: 14.4C (+0.2)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 91%
Minimum: 66%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Sunday (5.1.2025).
12pm: Procession from College Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina crossing