Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Sunday, January 5

Weather forecast for Sunday (5.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are likely to be around 25°C and 16°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.03pm

Sunrise: 6.16am

Yesterday’s weather update (4.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 23.4°C (-1.7)

Minimum: 14.4C (+0.2)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 91%

Minimum: 66%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Sunday (5.1.2025).

12pm: Procession from College Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina crossing