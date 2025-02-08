Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Saturday, February 8

Weather forecast for Saturday (8.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be around 27°C and 15°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.30pm

Sunrise: 6.12am

Yesterday’s weather update (7.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.8°C (-1.5)

Minimum: 17.3°C(+0.4)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 92%

Minimum: 31%

Till 11.15am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Saturday (8.2.2025)

KMC building plan

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday approved a building plan on a 10 chhatak (less than a cottah) plot, mayor Firhad Hakim said. Hakim said the KMC is willing to give approvals to build houses on very small plots and all people should approach the civic body and get a certified building plan.

Crematorium shutdown

The lone electric cremation furnace at Kashi Mitra burning ghat will not function till 11am on February 21, KMC officials said. The shutdown that started on Friday is necessary for undertaking repairs a of the crematorium.