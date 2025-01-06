Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Monday, January 6

Weather forecast for Monday (6.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 23°C and 16°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partly cloudy sky

Sunset: 5.07pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (5.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 23.2°C (-1.9)

Minimum: 16.2ºC (+2)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 94%

Minimum: 66%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Monday (6.1.2025)

2pm: Rally along Free School Street and SN Banerjee Road

Rally along Free School Street and SN Banerjee Road 4pm: Rally along Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Dufferin Road

Rally along Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Dufferin Road 7.30pm: Football match at EM Bypass

Fog delays four flights

Four Bangladesh-bound flights were diverted to the Kolkata airport on Sunday because of poor visibility caused by fog at the Dhaka and Chittagong airports. A flight from Kuwait to Dhaka with 146 passengers; two flights from Sharjah to Dhaka with 154 and 146 passengers; and a flight from Abu Dhabi to Chittagong carrying 146 passengers were diverted to Kolkata on Sunday morning.

The flights went to Bangladesh after weather conditions improved, said a Kolkata airport official. He said there was fog at the Kolkata airport, too, but the flights were not affected because the Category III B Instrument Landing System was operational. The CAT III B ILS makes it possible to operate flights at a minimum visibility of 50 metres.