Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Monday, February 17

Weather forecast for Monday (17.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.35pm

Sunrise: 6.07am

Yesterday’s weather update (16.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 30.2°C (+0.2)

Minimum: 19.8°C(+1.1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 87%

Minimum: 33%

Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Monday (17.2.2025) till 11.30am

Metro battery

A set of batteries that can chug a Metro train stranded inside a tunnel in the north-south corridor (Blue Line) to the nearest station during a power failure will be ready by May 2025, the carrier said on Sunday. The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will be installed at the sub-station near Central station, said an official. CESC supplies power to Metro Railway through sub-stations.

Once installed at Central sub-station, it can be used to power a train anywhere between Dum Dum and Tollygunge. In May 2024, the carrier had, through an open-bidding process, placed an order for the first such BESS unit with the Indian subsidiary of a Taiwanese power electronics company.