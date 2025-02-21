Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, February 21

Weather forecast for Friday (21.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C, respectively.

Partly cloudy sky. Light rain likely to occur

Sunset: 5.37pm

Sunrise: 6.04am

Yesterday’s weather update (20.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 27.5°C (-3)

Minimum: 23.4°C(+3.9)

Rainfall: 47.7mm

Humidity

Maximum: 91%

Minimum: 62%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Friday (21.2.2025)

4.30pm: Procession along Mullickbazar, AJC Bose Road, APC Road

Trains cancelled

Several long-distance trains to and from Bengal were cancelled because of “operational constraints”, said an official of South Eastern Railway. The Ajmer-Santragachhi Express will remain cancelled on February 23. On February 21, the Santragachhi-MGR Chennai Express and the Santragachhi-Ajmer Express were cancelled. The Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Express was cancelled on February 19.

Jadavpur University protest

A section of students of Jadavpur University on Thursday evening allegedly locked the office of vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to protest the university authorities decision to close the gates of the hostels by 10pm. The protesting students went to meet the vice-chancellor. Since Gupta had left by then, the students locked his office. The university decided to close the hostel gates by 10pm following a directive of the UGC.

HS marks

The state higher secondary council has said in a notice issued on Thursday that it has come to the council s notice that many institutions have not yet submitted the practical and project marks of the Higher Secondary examination 2025 despite repeated notifications. The notice states that the council has decided to reopen the practical and project marks entry portal from February 20. The portal will remain open till February 28.