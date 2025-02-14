Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, February 14

Weather forecast for Friday (14.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.33pm

Sunrise: 6.09am

Yesterday’s weather update (13.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 30°C (+1.1)

Minimum: 23.5°C(+5.8)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 96%

Minimum: 51%

Till 11.15am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Friday (14.2.2025)

Women’s safety

Self-defence training for women working in companies in New Town and Salt Lake has started, the chief secretary told Calcutta High Court on Thursday. The chief secretary filed a report in response to an earlier order by a division bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam. Advocate Anindya Sundar Das had moved a petition seeking an order to the New Town and Bidhannagar police to follow guidelines set by the Telangana government on the safety of women. On Thursday, the chief secretary also said police stations in these areas have set up specialised units for women’s safety.