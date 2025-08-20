Kolkata to witness intermittent rain in next 24 hours as overcast conditions persist

Kolkata is likely to see overcast conditions coupled with light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its report on Wednesday.

As per IMD’s mid-day update, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C and 26°C respectively. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum of 30.6°C — about 1.4 degrees below normal — while the minimum settled at 26.4°C, which is on par with the usual average for this time of year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humidity levels remain high, with the relative humidity climbing to a maximum of 98 per cent and dipping only as low as 84 per cent. This, coupled with the continuing cloud cover, is likely to make conditions uncomfortable across the city.

Rainfall over the past 24 hours has been moderate, with the city receiving 25 mm rain between 11.30 am on Tuesday and 11.30 am on Wednesday. Since 8.30 am Wednesday, an additional 0.1 mm has been recorded. The showers, while easing slightly compared to earlier spells, are expected to continue intermittently.

The IMD has advised residents to be prepared for sudden rain and thundershowers. With roads already waterlogged in parts of the city, commuters may have to deal with possible delays in travelling within Kolkata.