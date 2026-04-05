Kolkata to experience rain, gusty winds till April 9, dry spell to follow

Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall between April 5 and April 9, followed by a brief dry spell on April 10 and 11, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected at different places across the city over the next four days.

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Day temperatures are likely to gradually fall by 3 to 5°C over the next four days, before rising by 2 to 4°C in the following two days.

Meteorologists have warned of possible lightning strikes, particularly in open areas. Residents are advised to take shelter in safe, secure structures during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees, electric poles or unstable structures. They are also advised to stay away from water bodies.

Meanwhile, squally winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on April 7 and 8. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas during this period.

Meteorologists said that reduced visibility and traffic disruptions may occur in urban areas because of thunderstorms and vehicular movement could be regulated as necessary.