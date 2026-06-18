Kolkata Metro to start services from 4am on Sunday for Yoga Day and NEET-UG exam

Kolkata Metro will begin operations at 4am on Sunday, June 21, with additional services on the Blue, Green and Yellow corridors to facilitate travel for participants attending the International Day of Yoga programme at Red Road and candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Metro Railway announced on Thursday that the special schedule will significantly increase the number of trains running on the three operational corridors during the early morning hours, while the timings of the last services will remain unchanged.

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The Blue Line, connecting Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram, will see the highest increase in services. A total of 214 trains, comprising 107 services in each direction, will operate on Sunday instead of the usual 152.

The first trains will leave Dakshineswar, Noapara and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations at 4am towards Shahid Khudiram. Services from Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar towards Dakshineswar will also commence at 4am.

Between 4am and 8am, trains on the Blue Line will run at intervals of 14 to 15 minutes.

On the Green Line between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, Metro Railway will operate 173 services, up from the usual 108 on Sundays.

The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 4am, while the first service from Salt Lake Sector V will also depart at 4am. Trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes until 9am, after which the regular Sunday schedule will resume.

The Yellow Line, connecting Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar, will operate 112 services instead of the usual 78.

The first train from Noapara will leave at 4.18am and the first service from Jai Hind Bimanbandar will depart at 4.40am. Trains will run at intervals of 18 to 20 minutes till 9am.

Metro Railway said there would be no change in the timings of the last trains on any of the three corridors.

No services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on Sunday.