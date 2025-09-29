Kolkata Metro sees record 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings on September 28: Official

Kolkata Metro recorded over 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings through the ‘Aamar Kolkata Metro’ app on Sasthi (September 28), the highest ever in a single day, Metro Railway said in a statement on Monday.

A total of over 8.33 lakh passengers travelled across various Metro corridors on the day, the statement added.

Kolkata Metro registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh on September 27.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, he said.

In the past few days alone, Metro sold 24,170 Smart Cards and recorded more than 4.56 lakh bookings through mobile QR tickets. Officials said this growing preference for smart travel shows that passengers are adapting quickly to digital modes.