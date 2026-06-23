Kolkata port and Adani’s Rs 10-crore Kumartuli Ghat makeover expected to be ready by Durga Puja

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding for the redevelopment of the Kumartuli Ghat riverfront in north Kolkata, according to a release published by the Press Information Bureau on Tuesday.

The project, being undertaken under SMP Kolkata’s corporate social responsibility initiative, will cover a 300-metre stretch between Kumartuli Ghat and Champatala Ghat. The estimated cost of the redevelopment is Rs 10 crore, and officials said the work is expected to be completed before Durga Puja 2026.

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According to a statement issued by SMP Kolkata, the project includes restoration of heritage structures, temples and shrines at the ghat. Plans also include strengthening riverbank protection, upgrading pedestrian walkways and improving access to the river.

The redevelopment proposal includes the creation of public spaces for cultural activities, artisan-related initiatives and recreation. Facilities such as viewing decks, boating zones, food kiosks, souvenir stalls and community toilets have also been proposed.

Officials said ecological restoration measures, including the plantation of native species along the riverfront, will form part of the project. Architectural lighting, surveillance systems and first-aid facilities are also planned.

The work will be carried out in phases, with the authorities stating that efforts will be made to minimise disruption during the Durga Puja season.

“The project will make the ghat safer, cleaner, and more welcoming for all,” said Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata. “Kumartuli is Kolkata’s cultural soul. Through this partnership with APSEZ Ltd., we are not just restoring infrastructure but reviving a space woven into West Bengal’s identity.”