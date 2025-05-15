Exploring new horizons — Destination South Education Expo 2025 brings south India’s best institutions to Kolkata

Kolkata witnessed an exceptional education fair for the first time, showcasing prestigious institutions from south India. Destination South Education Expo 2025, hosted by Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph, was held on May 10 and 11 at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra. The expo served as a vibrant hub for students to explore higher education opportunities in southern India. With participation from leading institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, it provided attendees with a valuable chance to interact directly with university representatives, understand admission procedures, and explore a wide range of academic programmes.

Former MP and retired IAS officer, Jawhar Sircar, inaugurated the event, highlighting the benefits of studying in south India — including advanced infrastructure, strong industry-academia linkages, and progressive academic environments. He also unveiled Campus Connect, a curated guide to top colleges, emerging courses, and education trends in the South.

The fair drew enthusiastic participation from students across Kolkata and nearby districts. Representatives from a wide array of institutions — including SRM University, East Point Group of Institutions, Reva University, GITAM (Deemed to be University), VIT-AP University, ICFAI, Saptagiri NPS University, NITTE University, Mahendra University, VVIT University, Hindustan Academy, BMS College, Alliance University, Atria University, Dayananda Sagar University, ABBS (Acharya Bangalore B-School), Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology, Akash Group of Institutions, Aditya University, Chanakya University, RR Institutions, and BJS & SJB Group of Institutions were present to offer detailed guidance. Students showed growing interest in emerging fields such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence, data science,

The fair also highlighted the growing emphasis on soft skills and overall employability. Many institutions have incorporated soft skills development and language support into their programmes to help students overcome challenges in communication and presentation. Day One featured an insightful session on ‘Cyber Security and Hygiene’ by Nirupam Sen, focusing on essential digital safety practices for students. On the second day, academic mentor Pijush Ranjan Ghosh delivered an engaging talk titled ‘What to Study and How to Study,’ offering practical guidance on academic planning. This was followed by a powerful motivational session by Amitabh Ray on ‘The F Factor: Facing Failure without Fear,’ which deeply resonated with the audience. Across both days, students also benefited from free Career Interest Assessments conducted by renowned career counsellor Nina Mukherjee, helping them better understand their strengths and future academic directions.

Parents welcomed the Destination South Education Expo 2025 as a valuable initiative that connects Bengal’s talented students with the diverse and dynamic academic opportunities available in South India.

