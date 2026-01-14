Kolkata Comic Con to return with second edition at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in April

Following a successful Kolkata debut in 2025, Comic Con is set to return to the city for a second time on April 11 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Now in its 13th edition, Comic Con is a pop culture platform that brings creators and fans together to celebrate creativity and explore opportunities across the creative ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the inaugural Kolkata edition drew a massive response, with thousands coming together to celebrate comics, anime, and storytelling.

Powered by Crunchyroll, the event will kick off on April 11 and will conclude on April 12.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, said, “Kolkata doesn’t just consume pop culture, it lives it. This is the only city where you’ll find Bongpool sharing space with a Bengali groom dressed as Spider-Man, where cosplay feels natural. Generations here grew up on Abol Tabol, Feluda, and Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, and today that same imagination seamlessly embraces superheroes, anime, manga, gaming, and global pop culture. Kolkata Comic Con is where Byomkesh meets Batman and where fandoms collide in the most joyful way possible. In a city powered by stories, art, and passion, Comic Con doesn’t arrive as an event it feels like it belongs.”

Expressing her excitement, Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, “Kolkata has always been a city of stories, from literature and cinema to art and performance. When we brought Comic Con to Kolkata, we saw how naturally pop culture resonated with the city’s creative spirit. The passion of the fans, the depth of the cosplay community, and the love for characters and narratives made it clear that Kolkata is an essential part of India’s Comic Con journey. We are excited to be back to Kolkata and invite everyone to join us for the ultimate celebration of fandom.”

The love for stories extends into Kolkata’s thriving cosplay and fan communities. Local groups regularly organise meet-ups, workshops, and photoshoots, while participating in anime and pop culture events across India.

The return of Kolkata Comic Con will serve as a catalyst for nurturing local talent, offering cosplayers a platform to showcase their artistry and secure a coveted spot at the national finals of the Indian Championship of Cosplay.

At Kolkata Comic Con, attendees can explore their favourite comics, discover the latest anime and manga, meet and interact with Indian and international creators, and collect exclusive merchandise.

The event also features high-energy gaming zones, interactive panel discussions, live performances, stand-up comedy, musical acts, and a wide range of experiential activities.

Passes for Kolkata Comic Con 2026 are now live exclusively on the District app by Zomato.