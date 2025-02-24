ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Hardcore collectors, casual pop culture fans unite at Kolkata Comic Con 2025

The event at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan was a melting pot of fandoms, where anime, comics and gaming enthusiasts felt at home

Urmi Chakraborty Published 24.02.25, 02:00 PM
The Kolkata edition of Comic Con was a paradise for pop culture enthusiasts — offering a diverse range of anime, comics, and gaming merchandise. From innovative T-shirts and exclusive desk mats to stunning posters, the two-day convention was a treat for collectors and casual fans alike. For those who are tired of mainstream products, brands like Bored Game Company and 100 Art Sneakers kept fans covered with their niche offerings, while several VR experiences added to the thrill. Here's a look at the various booths at the event that took place over the weekend at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan
Photos: Soumyajit Dey
For Trading Card Games (TCG) enthusiasts, Bored Game Company was the ultimate destination. Whether you’re into Pokémon or One Piece, their collection of collector’s edition boxes and rare trading cards was a sight you could not miss. ‘We have a bunch of people who keep ordering from us from all around India, and Kolkata is one of the places that we get a lot of orders from. So, we thought when we come here for Comic Con, we'll definitely bring our TCG collection to share with them,” said Murtaza, co-founder of Bored Game Company, adding that Pokémon cards are the most sought-after among Indian collectors
Another standout booth was 100 Art Sneakers, featuring an exclusive range of hand-painted sneakers. Unlike other brands catering to specific fandoms, they focus on creating original art. ‘We try to stray away from trends and focus on good art,’ shared Sayan Mukherjee, who leads the team at 100 Art Sneakers, adding that their uniqueness allows people to wear their personality while promoting art. From fierce fire-breathing dragons to intricate nature prints, their sneakers are a statement piece for any collector
Besides the cosplays and merchandise, the Comic Con introduced a thrilling VR experience. Among the highlights was the Chandrayaan VR, which allowed attendees to experience the launch and landing of the rocket on the moon. Despite the long queue, fans eagerly lined up for a chance to step into space
Another adrenaline-pumping experience was the racing car simulator, where attendees sat behind the wheel for a hyper-realistic driving game
For those who hold Bengali pop culture close to their hearts, Pandora’s Reel showcased collectibles featuring iconic characters like Batul the Great and Professor Shonku
For anime lovers, Delhi-based Ruvido Caso had something for everyone — from T-shirts featuring characters from anime series like ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and ‘Naruto’ to action figures of fan-favorite characters like Zoro, Minato, and Nezuko
Another booth that turned heads was Mizuchi, a brand known for its Japanese-inspired designs. Their street-style prints and funky aesthetics set them apart from other typical anime-themed clothing
For those looking to transform their room with anime-inspired decor, Otaku Kulture had an irresistible collection. Their Spy x Family-themed Anya rugs, One Piece’s Ace’s devil fruit-shaped mats, Naruto desk mats and quirky stickers made them a fan-favourite
If quirky and fun is your style, Delhi-based Aswhole Ideas had plenty to offer. From laugh-out-loud magnets and stickers to anime-themed lamps and wall clocks, their collection was a delight. Many female attendees also queued up to get colourful hair braids, adding a fun twist to their look
The PS5 arena was packed with gaming enthusiasts — hardcore and newbies alike — who tried their hands at various games ranging from God of War to Spider-Man 2
At the centre of the convention stood the Crunchyroll booth, which was a haven for anime lovers. Fans posed for pictures in front of the ‘One Piece’-themed Luffy banner, along with poster stands featuring ‘Solo Leveling’, ‘Zenshu’, ‘Dr. Stone’ and ‘Demon Slayer’
The 'One Piece' corner wasn’t all that Crunchyroll had in store. The biggest draw? The Solo Leveling dome, where fans could stand on a 360-degree camera disc, capturing exciting footage of themselves in action
