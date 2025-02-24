In pictures: Hardcore collectors, casual pop culture fans unite at Kolkata Comic Con 2025

The Kolkata edition of Comic Con was a paradise for pop culture enthusiasts — offering a diverse range of anime, comics, and gaming merchandise. From innovative T-shirts and exclusive desk mats to stunning posters, the two-day convention was a treat for collectors and casual fans alike. For those who are tired of mainstream products, brands like Bored Game Company and 100 Art Sneakers kept fans covered with their niche offerings, while several VR experiences added to the thrill. Here's a look at the various booths at the event that took place over the weekend at Biswa Bangla Mela PranganPhotos: Soumyajit Dey