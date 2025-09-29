Kolkata alerted for another wet spell as fresh low-pressure system brews over Bay of Bengal

Kolkata may see a rain-soaked start to October as the city comes under the influence of a new low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a cyclonic circulation forming over the north Andaman Sea on September 30 is likely to develop into a low-pressure area by October 1, triggering widespread rainfall across West Bengal.

For the city, the first days of October are expected to bring light to moderate showers, with conditions turning more severe from October 2. On Dashami, the skies are forecast to open up with heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata. The IMD bulletin highlights the likelihood of intense downpours in the city between October 2 and 4, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph.

The wet spell could cause waterlogging across low-lying areas of Kolkata, traffic congestion on arterial roads, and pose risks to Puja pandals standing exposed to strong surface winds. Commuters have been cautioned about reduced visibility during intense showers, while pandal organisers have been urged to reinforce structures against gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Warnings remain in place for October 3 as well, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely to persist, before easing slightly by October 5. While the showers may dampen festive plans, officials suggest that early precautions — from securing pandals to avoiding waterlogged stretches — could reduce disruptions during one of the city’s busiest festive weeks.