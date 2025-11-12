Kolkata to remain cool and pleasant this week, significant drop in temperature unlikely

Kolkatans are set to witness cool and pleasant days ahead, with the minimum temperature likely to stay 2°C to 3°C below normal in several south Bengal districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the 24 Parganas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2°C, around 3 degrees below normal, and a maximum of 28.6°C, about 2 degrees below the seasonal average.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relative humidity ranged between 41 and 86 per cent on Wednesday, while no rainfall was recorded during the 24 hours ending 11.30 am.

In its latest midday bulletin, IMD reported that the city’s skies will remain mainly clear over the next 24 hours, extending the spell of comfortable, rain-free days across south Bengal.

For the next five days, the forecast indicates no major change in minimum temperatures in south Bengal districts.

With the monsoon long withdrawn and no active weather systems in the region, the upper air cyclonic circulation now lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, but it is not expected to influence weather conditions over the city in the coming days.

Looking ahead, Kolkata’s skies are expected to remain clear through the week, with daytime temperatures hovering around 28–29°C and nights staying comfortably cool at around 17°C.