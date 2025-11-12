India vs SA Kolkata Test: Traffic curbs, road closures, alternate routes and parking restrictions

Kolkata Police have made elaborate plans to ensure smooth traffic movement around the Eden Gardens during India-South Africa Test from 14 November to 18 November, prohibiting goods vehicles from Maidan area and offering alternate routes to those travelling to BBD Bag.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police on Tuesday night, goods vehicles will be barred from the Maidan area and roads around Eden Gardens between 7am and 7pm on match days. However, vehicles carrying post-office consignments between Howrah and Vidyasagar Setu will be allowed to ply.

Roads including Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway), Khudiram Bose Road (Auckland Road), Govt Place East, Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Old Court House Street, Indira Gandhi Sarani (Red Road), Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) and Dufferin Road will see parking bans as required, as per the notification.

Motorists from south Kolkata may access BBD Bag via AJC Bose Road, St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road through Kiran Sankar Roy Road. Those from the north and east can approach BBD Bag through BB Ganguly Street, SN Banerjee Road and RR Avenue.

The first Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens beginning Friday marks the return of Test cricket to the iconic ground after nearly six years. Roads and stretches around the Eden Gardens are likely to witness heavier traffic owing to spectators.

Howrah-bound buses from south and southwest Kolkata will be diverted from DH Road and Khidderpore Bridge through St Georges Gate Road and Strand Road, Kolkata Police said in its notification. Bus stands at Band Stand and Auckland Road will shift to Kiran Sankar Roy Road and Esplanade East.

No parking will be allowed for taxis or private buses in and around Eden Gardens, as per the notification issued by Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma.