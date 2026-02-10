In preparation of the Chinese New Year, Territi Bazar youngsters dance to keep a tradition alive

The Chinese New Year is less than a week away, starting at midnight on February 16. Before the coming year, the Sea Ip Church has been hosting the practice sessions for the lion dance on the eve of the new year.

This will be the year of the Horse according to the Chinese calendar. Terreti Bazar has been home to the Chinese community since the 1700s — what started as a trade relation has now shaped the culinary identity of the city. After all, what is Kolkata without its fried rice and chilli chicken?

ADVERTISEMENT

“My ancestors came to this city around 1778. They set up leather businesses. They originally landed in a place called Achipur. That’s where it started. I’m the fourth generation of the first settlers. Right now, there are very few Chinese people left in the city. Last I heard there were 2,000. But I doubt there are even that many left in Kolkata,” said Roshan, a member of the Shining Star Lion Dance group.

Along with other dancers they have kept the tradition of the classical lion dance alive. While the dragon dance comprises 15 people maneuvering a single dragon costume, a lion dance requires only two.

“The lion dance invites good luck for every person, not just the Chinese. It brings fortune, and is a must for the Chinese community to perform before starting any new venture. How we celebrate New Year in Kolkata is very different, because the population is small. It feels much more homely,” added Roshan.

To maintain authenticity, and revive the community values, Roshan and his band of dancers have been trained from the global lion dance association Sar Ping, based in Malaysia. They have revived the traditional dance over a period of almost 15 years.

Though the community has dwindled, Chinese residents of Kolkata flock back to their home from all around the world.

Kenneth Liao, a resident of Tangra, says his relatives from the US will come down to celebrate the Chinese New Year here in Kolkata.

“It begins on the night of February 16 this year. We will be awake the whole night, roaming and eating food — traditional Chinese, and Indian. The celebration spills over onto the next day where there will be five-six dragon dances all over Chinatown,” added Kenneth.

The elders of the church, who did not want their names published, are the inspiration for the younger community. They had a humble lunch of rice and vegetables, while the kids practiced in the background. In the face of losing identity, and essentially an important part of history, one elder of the church said they are still hopeful.

“Every year we practice our traditions. We are mostly Hakka people. There is a saying that you will find a Hakka in every part of the world. Many of our people come back to the city, to join the small community we have created. These kids practising the dance are very enthusiastic, and we hope this stays on.”