IMD predicts more rain this week and a wet Panchami as Kolkata grapples with flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted more rain in Kolkata as city residents continued to grapple with waterlogging caused by downpours on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate showers are likely almost every day this week, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected through Friday. The weather office has flagged September 27 (Panchami) as the wettest day, when heavy rainfall and squalls up to 50 kmph are very likely in parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD bulletin confirmed that in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, light to moderate rain was recorded across the city, worsening waterlogging in pockets from Behala and Tollygunge to stretches of north Kolkata. Commuters faced traffic snarls while Puja organisers battled delays in pandal preparations.

Officials said the rainfall is driven by a low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Bay of Bengal, which persisted on Wednesday morning. A fresh cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression by September 26, before crossing the south Odisha–north Andhra coast a day later. This system is likely to keep conditions overcast.

On September 25 and 26, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely in Kolkata and adjoining districts. By September 27, heavy showers and stronger squalls of 40–50 kmph could lash the city, raising the risk of waterlogging, clogged drains and last-minute disruptions to Durga Puja shopping and pandal work.

With intermittent rainfall also predicted beyond the weekend, Kolkatans may have to prepare for a wet festive season.