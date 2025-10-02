Heavy rain hits Dashami celebrations as Kolkata prepares for Durga Puja idol immersions

Kolkata woke up to a grey and rain-soaked morning on Dashami, October 2, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy rainfall coinciding with Durga idol immersions across the city. The festive day, traditionally marked by processions and farewells to the goddess, is set against a backdrop of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that is expected to bring widespread rain to south Bengal.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rain, with one or two intense spells during the day. Wind speeds may touch 40-50 kmph in parts of South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore and adjoining districts, while the city itself may see gusty winds and thundershowers. Accumulated rainfall in the capital region has been projected to be between 7 and 11 cm in a 24-hour period.

The advisory warns of temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of traffic due to poor visibility and a risk of pandal damage. Commuters have been urged to check for congestion before travelling, and ferry services on the Hooghly may be regulated depending on the weather conditions.

For thousands of devotees heading to the ghats for Bisarjan, the combination of heavy rain and waterlogged roads could mean longer travel times. Authorities are expected to deploy additional personnel to manage traffic and ensure safety during the immersion processions.

With the deep depression likely to weaken gradually after crossing the Odisha-Andhra coast by tonight, showers may persist over the next two days across south Bengal. The IMD has urged residents to take precautions, avoid vulnerable structures, and stay updated with nowcast warnings as the festive farewell unfolds under unsettled skies.