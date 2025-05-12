Gareth Southgate, Leander Paes elevate 30th edition of CPC Football Championship

1 8

The 30th edition of the CPC Football Championship, Kolkata’s most popular five-a side tournament, saw a total of 93 teams compete across five categories between March 30 to May 3. The club, founded in 1908, played host to (above centre) former England manager, Gareth Southgate. who posed with the Outlaws Girls team on the final day.

Southgate not only watched the beautiful game, but also signed a football to inspire a youngster. He posed with Calcutta Parsee Club president Cyrus Confectioner and first lady of CPC and Aban Confectioner. The CPC president said "Our Club comes alive during these six weeks, as we play host to almost a thousand football fanatics, many of whom visit on an almost daily basis, and are like family. Having Sir Gareth visit us this year took our championships to another level. We're already looking forward to 2026!"

It wasn't just Gareth Southgate who brought the star power, but also Tennis legend and Hall of Famer Leander Paes. The Kolkata boy with 18 grand slam titles and an Olympic bronze took to the playing field to represent CCFC. While Paes didn't end up on the winning side, he showed his competitive nature even at 51.

The competition was divided in five categories – Corporate, Club, Women, Over 40, and Under 16. Team Infiflex won the Corporate category and got bragging rights of the Nari Mucadum trophy.

5 8

Juggernauts were the team to beat in the over-40 category. “We eagerly await the CPC Football Championships all year, as this is one of the most prestigious, enjoyable, and best organised football tournaments in Kolkata. Winning is merely the icing on the cake.” said Sudip Sarkar, captain of Juggernaut

6 8

Winners of the club category tournament, Brazil Kolkata, posing with their laurels. including the Rishad Bahadurji trophy.

7 8

The youngsters who bagged the big prize for the home club – CPC White – won the under-16 tournament, keeping the trophy back home and giving the club hope for the coming years of the CPC Football Championship.

8 8

Rhea Rao (left) won the MVP of the Women’s tournament for Outlaws Blue. She said, “It is amazing to see CPC’s commitment to women’s football, and how it is yielding results. Five women’s teams entered in 2023, six in 2024, and a whopping 12 this year. May the interest in women’s football continue to blossom at CPC and beyond.”

Rayzad Bulsara, vice president (sports) CPC, won the golden boot for the over-40 and said, “This is our favourite time of the year at CPC, as we make new friends, welcome back old ones, and compete on the football field with a spirit of friendship and solidarity.”