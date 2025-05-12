Gareth Southgate, Leander Paes elevate 30th edition of CPC Football Championship

The 30th edition of the CPC Football Championship, Kolkata’s most popular five-a side tournament, saw a total of 93 teams compete across five categories between March 30 to May 3. The club, founded in 1908, played host to (above centre) former England manager, Gareth Southgate. who posed with the Outlaws Girls team on the final day.
Juggernauts were the team to beat in the over-40 category. “We eagerly await the CPC Football Championships all year, as this is one of the most prestigious, enjoyable, and best organised football tournaments in Kolkata. Winning is merely the icing on the cake.” said Sudip Sarkar, captain of Juggernaut
Winners of the club category tournament, Brazil Kolkata, posing with their laurels. including the Rishad Bahadurji trophy.
The youngsters who bagged the big prize for the home club – CPC White – won the under-16 tournament, keeping the trophy back home and giving the club hope for the coming years of the CPC Football Championship.
Rhea Rao (left) won the MVP of the Women’s tournament for Outlaws Blue. She said, “It is amazing to see CPC’s commitment to women’s football, and how it is yielding results. Five women’s teams entered in 2023, six in 2024, and a whopping 12 this year. May the interest in women’s football continue to blossom at CPC and beyond.”
Rayzad Bulsara, vice president (sports) CPC, won the golden boot for the over-40 and said, “This is our favourite time of the year at CPC, as we make new friends, welcome back old ones, and compete on the football field with a spirit of friendship and solidarity.”