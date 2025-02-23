ADVERTISEMENT

French Film Festival, KMDA initiatives and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the week that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 23.02.25, 07:05 PM
Filmmaker Goutam Ghose, actors Naseeruddin Shah, and Rituparna Sengupta and director of Alliance française du Bengale Nicolas Facino inaugurated the second edition of the French Film Festival on February 22. It will continue till March 1 at Alliance Française du Bengale on Park Street
Amit Datta
Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is naming more trees with QR codes at Rabindra Sarobar to educate people about the flora. Scanning the QR code will give one all the information on the tree
Suvendu Das
An artist paints a Shiva-Durga idol in Kolkata ahead of Shivaratri. The festival will be celebrated on February 26 this year
My Kolkata
Students of Visva-Bharati take part in a march on International Mother Language Day in Santiniketan
Rupesh Bhakat
Early spring rain caught Kolkatans unawares on February 20 slowing down traffic and leading to congestion on roads, inconveniencing examinees and office commuters
Soumyajit Dey
(Top) Eastern Railway ran a special train carrying a statue of Swami Vivekananda from Budge Budge to Sealdah on February 19 to commemorate the 128th anniversary of his historic return to Kolkata from Chicago and (above) the statue then proceeded to Alambazar Ramakrishna Math in a horse carriage
Soumyajit Dey and Suvendu Das
After New Market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata police conducted a joint drive to evacuate hawkers from the pavement in front of Yogayog Bhavan on Chittaranjan Avenue on February 18
My Kolkata
Construction work for extension of platform 15 at Howrah railway station is complete to help accommodate 24-coach trains
Suvendu Das

