French Film Festival, KMDA initiatives and more Kolkata news in pictures

Filmmaker Goutam Ghose, actors Naseeruddin Shah, and Rituparna Sengupta and director of Alliance française du Bengale Nicolas Facino inaugurated the second edition of the French Film Festival on February 22. It will continue till March 1 at Alliance Française du Bengale on Park StreetAmit Datta
Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is naming more trees with QR codes at Rabindra Sarobar to educate people about the flora. Scanning the QR code will give one all the information on the treeSuvendu Das
An artist paints a Shiva-Durga idol in Kolkata ahead of Shivaratri. The festival will be celebrated on February 26 this yearMy Kolkata
Students of Visva-Bharati take part in a march on International Mother Language Day in SantiniketanRupesh Bhakat
Early spring rain caught Kolkatans unawares on February 20 slowing down traffic and leading to congestion on roads, inconveniencing examinees and office commutersSoumyajit Dey
(Top) Eastern Railway ran a special train carrying a statue of Swami Vivekananda from Budge Budge to Sealdah on February 19 to commemorate the 128th anniversary of his historic return to Kolkata from Chicago and (above) the statue then proceeded to Alambazar Ramakrishna Math in a horse carriageSoumyajit Dey and Suvendu Das
After New Market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata police conducted a joint drive to evacuate hawkers from the pavement in front of Yogayog Bhavan on Chittaranjan Avenue on February 18My Kolkata
Construction work for extension of platform 15 at Howrah railway station is complete to help accommodate 24-coach trainsSuvendu Das