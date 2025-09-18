FICCI’s Family Business Summit East 2025 focusses on sustaining legacies, building futures

FICCI, in association with Grant Thornton Bharat as Knowledge Partner, hosted the second edition of its flagship Family Business Summit – East 2025 in Kolkata on September 18, bringing together leading voices from Eastern India’s business community to discuss the future of family enterprises under the theme, ‘The Next Horizon: Sustaining Legacies, Building Futures’.

Speaking at the summit, Vandana Yadav, IAS, principal secretary, Department of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Government of West Bengal, and managing director, WBIDC, underscored the role of family businesses in shaping the region’s economic narrative. “In Bengal’s industrial history, it is impossible to separate it from the pioneering role of family entrepreneurs who laid the foundations of organised industry. Over generations, these businesses have created jobs, built communities, and supported infrastructure that continues to serve us today,” she said.

Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group, spoke about the importance of intergenerational collaboration in sustaining family enterprises. “While the earlier generation has wisdom, the successive generations have knowledge, and the combination of wisdom and knowledge is a multiplier,” he said, adding that trust and mutual respect within the family remain the strongest pillars of a successful enterprise.

The event saw participation from prominent industry leaders including Ullas Kamath, mentor, FICCI Karnataka State Council and former joint managing director, Jyothy Labs; Harsh V Agarwal, executive director, Ori-Plast; Narrindra Surana, chairman & managing director, Ddev Plastiks; RK Chhajer, co-founder & chairman, ArcVac ForgeCast; Shreyasee Karmakar, director, S&IB; Vineet Agarwal, managing director, Max Cement (GNG Group); Rajneesh Kumar, deputy general manager, State Bank of India; and Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, partner & leader, Family Office & Private Client Services, Grant Thornton Bharat, who shared insights on succession planning, governance, and the path to making family businesses competitive globally.

The day-long summit featured panel discussions moderated by Pallavi Joshi Bakhru and Ashish Chhawchharia, and was supported by WBIDC, State Bank of India, Ori-Plast, Grant Thornton Bharat, and Indian Plastics Foundation. The event drew more than 120 participants from across the region, reflecting the strong interest in sustaining Bengal’s entrepreneurial legacy while preparing for the future.