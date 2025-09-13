Met department forecasts cloudy skies, intermittent showers through next week in Kolkata

The city woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, with light to moderate rain expected at intervals.

Thunderstorms are also likely in some areas. The maximum temperature of the day is forecast at 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, scattered light to moderate rain is also expected in other districts of south Bengal.

Humidity, however, continues to add to the discomfort. The maximum relative humidity on Saturday is pegged at 91 percent, while the minimum will remain around 73 percent.

Despite the spells of rain, the sultry conditions are unlikely to provide relief from the heat.

The monsoon continues to linger even as Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja festivities. With only seven days left for Mahalaya, marking the beginning of Devi Paksha, the Puja shopping rush has reached its peak.

Yet, the presence of a new depression forming over the region has raised concerns. This system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with its impact extending to West Bengal as well.

The week ahead also looks set to remain unsettled. On September 14, the city will see a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 32 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

September 15 will bring similar conditions, with the mercury dipping slightly to a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

On September 16, cloudy skies will persist with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Temperatures will remain steady at 31 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather will turn more active on September 17, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain. The day’s high will be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the low will stay at 27 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are again likely on September 18, with maximum and minimum temperatures holding steady at 32 and 27 degrees Celsius.

By September 19, conditions are expected to ease slightly, with a generally cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.

With Puja around the corner and festive crowds swelling in markets, the intermittent showers coupled with sticky humidity may dampen spirits but will do little to dim the city’s enthusiasm.