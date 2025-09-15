Metro services hit on Monday after technical snag between Girish Park and Shyambazar stations

Kolkata Metro services on the north-south corridor (Blue line) were disrupted yet again on Monday noon, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers during rush hour.

Officials said a technical snag between Girish Park and Shyambazar stations forced services to be suspended for more than 20 minutes. Trains moving towards Dakshineswar were halted around noon, leaving passengers stranded, both inside rakes and platforms.

Metro Railway authorities said services resumed shortly after engineers attended to the glitch. Trains started moving in both directions with some delays by noon.

Metro officials said that nearly 6.96 lakh commuters travelled on the metro on September 11, setting a new record. Of these, around 5.25 lakh used the north-south Blue Line between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram.

The disruption comes close on the heels of repeated breakdowns in the city’s north-south Metro services in recent weeks. Commuters have expressed frustration over frequent technical snags, particularly during peak office hours, when the city’s oldest rapid transit line is most crowded. An official said a detailed inquiry has been ordered into Monday’s incident.