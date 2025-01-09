ADVERTISEMENT

Electric ferry, security measures at Gangasagar Mela and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 09.01.25, 07:14 PM
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee lauched India’s first new-generation electric ferry ‘Dheu’ on Thursday
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Ganga Sagar Mela 2025 at the fair transit camp near Outram Ghat in Kolkata on Thursday
Installation of CCTV cameras and a check by a police team to beef up the security at the Gangasagar transit camp on the Hooghly riverside on Thursday afternoon
The parks and squares department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started planting coconut tree saplings (at Prinsep Ghat in picture) along the banks of Hooghly to prevent soil erosion
(Top) Tourists enjoy a winter afternoon at the Hooghly Imambara and (above) check out the sundial there
Exhibits and visitors at the 46th Annual Sundarban Mela being held near the Canning Matla river till January 12, Sunday. Various stalls from the Sunderbans are selling handicrafts, folk art. The Zoological Survey of India and Indian Museum have set up stalls too
