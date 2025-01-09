Electric ferry, security measures at Gangasagar Mela and more Kolkata news in pictures

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee lauched India’s first new-generation electric ferry ‘Dheu’ on ThursdayAG
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Ganga Sagar Mela 2025 at the fair transit camp near Outram Ghat in Kolkata on ThursdayAshim Paul
Installation of CCTV cameras and a check by a police team to beef up the security at the Gangasagar transit camp on the Hooghly riverside on Thursday afternoonSoumyajit Dey
The parks and squares department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started planting coconut tree saplings (at Prinsep Ghat in picture) along the banks of Hooghly to prevent soil erosionSuvendu Das
(Top) Tourists enjoy a winter afternoon at the Hooghly Imambara and (above) check out the sundial thereSatyajit Shaw
Exhibits and visitors at the 46th Annual Sundarban Mela being held near the Canning Matla river till January 12, Sunday. Various stalls from the Sunderbans are selling handicrafts, folk art. The Zoological Survey of India and Indian Museum have set up stalls tooPintu Mondal