Kolkata Metro trims Blue, Green, Yellow corridor operations for Muharram on June 26

Commuters using Kolkata Metro on Friday are set to face disruptions, with reduced services scheduled across the Blue, Green and Yellow lines to mark Muharram.

Metro Railway authorities have announced a modified timetable for June 26, advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance.

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In a notification issued on Wednesday, Metro Railway announced that services on three corridors will be reduced from the regular weekday schedule because of the public holiday. However, the timings of the first and last trains from terminal stations will remain unchanged across the affected routes.

The Blue Line, which connects Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash and is the city’s busiest Metro corridor, will operate 216 services instead of the usual 260 weekday services.

Despite the reduction, Metro authorities said the start and end timings of operations will remain the same.

On the Yellow Line, connecting Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar, 92 services will run compared with the normal 120 weekday services. The first and last train timings will also remain unchanged.

Metro Railway has informed passengers that only four direct services will be available between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Shahid Khudiram. On a regular weekday, seven such direct services are operated.

The Green Line, which links Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, will operate 186 services instead of the usual 228 weekday services. There will be no change in the timings of the first and last trains from terminal stations.

Metro Railway clarified that train operations on the Purple Line and Orange Line will continue as per the existing schedule, with no changes planned for the day.

With fewer trains on offer through the day, commuters may experience longer waiting times during certain periods, especially on the city’s busiest routes.