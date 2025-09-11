Back-to-back tigress deaths put spotlight back on Alipore Zoo’s troubles

Kolkata’s Alipore Zoological Garden has lost two tigresses within a 24-hour span. While tigress Payel died on Tuesday, white (albino) tigress Rupa breathed her last on Wednesday, a senior zoo official told PTI.

Rupa was born in Alipore zoo and was 21 years old, while Payel, who was 17, had been brought from Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo in 2016. Both were reportedly ailing from age-related illnesses and were under veterinary care. Their viscera samples have been sent for testing along with autopsy reports, and the chief wildlife warden has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the two deaths.

The twin deaths add to a series of concerns that have dogged the zoo. Earlier this year, reports emerged of discrepancies in animal sourcing, transfer, and record-keeping, with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) disputing some of the zoo's records. A separate case on the disappearance of more than 300 animals from the zoo is currently being heard in court.

Animal welfare activists have flagged concerns about enclosures and animal health monitoring at the zoo. The death of a giraffe last month, barely a month after being shifted to Ranchi zoo, had triggered criticism after an autopsy revealed that the animal had been 4.5 months pregnant at the time of death.

Ironically, this comes at a time when the zoo has been announcing plans — from acquiring a green anaconda to setting up a state-of-the-art aquarium and marine museum. My Kolkata tried reaching out to zoo authorities for a comment on the tigress deaths and ongoing controversies, but there was no response till the time of filing this report.