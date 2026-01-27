At Kolkata book fair, a tale of Russia-Ukraine conflict and whispers of a literary war

While the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 1,433rd day with no signs of truce in the northern part of the world, several thousand kilometres away in Kolkata, a book fair hosts a cold, literary war of its own.

At the ongoing 49th Kolkata International Book Fair, warring nations Russia and Ukraine are neighbours, with their close proximity making the tension even more palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Russian stall, F-13, takes a superior stand as a nation preserving its heritage and literature through displays, Ukraine, stall no. F-7, displays resistance and innovation in the face of destruction.

“Ukrainian culture, language, literature are witnessing a boom,” says Lyubko Deresh, an author and creative writing mentor representing the country at 49th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Deresh, lovingly called the Stephen King of Ukraine by readers in his country, is from Lviv Oblast, an administrative province that had to stay in the dark for days amid Russian missiles destroying infrastructure.

Despite the war wreaking havoc, new publishing houses are being opened, new bookstores are spawning, and new authors are emerging from the rubbles in Ukraine, says Deresh. “People have their stories, and they want to share it every day.”

At a stone’s throw from the Ukraine stall stands the Russian stall with its expansive gallery of books, magazines and pictures.

Tension takes the form of indifference as even the non-Russian representatives of the Russian stall act as if Ukraine doesn’t exist.

The Russian representatives, two Bengali men, flat out denied that they have even encountered the Ukrainian stall, stating they have no connection whatsoever to “them”.

Russia has been a regular at the Kolkata International Book Fair for the last seven years because Russian published books have dwindled in the book market. “We are here to remind the youth of the various prestigious literature Russia once possessed,” said a representative at the Russian stall.

Deresh, too, seems largely wary of Russian guests. “It is in no way a common ground, having our stalls so close. It should not be misunderstood as truce. We are not at all cordial with the other country,” he says, letting out a long sigh at the end.

This is Ukraine’s first time at the bookfair, and the country’s representatives hope to continue this journey every year, Deresh added.