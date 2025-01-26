A visit to the zoo, Saraswati Puja shopping and more on Republic Day

National holiday. Check. Sunday. Check. What’s not to head for Alipore zoo on a winter morning? Families, with kids of all sizes in tow, were seen enjoying a day out in the sun with a glimpse of the animalsSoumyajit Dey
The inside roof of a bus painted in the colours of the flag to mark Republic DayAmit Datta
With Saraswati Puja just a week away, many spent the day shopping for ‘basanti’ clothes. Yellow saris and kurtas for little ones are in great demand this seasonAmit Datta
The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) on Gurusaday Road was lit up in saffron, green and whiteBITM