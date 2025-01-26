ADVERTISEMENT

A visit to the zoo, Saraswati Puja shopping and more on Republic Day

Take a look at what Kolkatans did on Republic Day

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 26.01.25, 07:15 PM
National holiday. Check. Sunday. Check. What’s not to head for Alipore zoo on a winter morning? Families, with kids of all sizes in tow, were seen enjoying a day out in the sun with a glimpse of the animals
Soumyajit Dey
The inside roof of a bus painted in the colours of the flag to mark Republic Day
Amit Datta
With Saraswati Puja just a week away, many spent the day shopping for ‘basanti’ clothes. Yellow saris and kurtas for little ones are in great demand this season
Amit Datta
The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) on Gurusaday Road was lit up in saffron, green and white
BITM

