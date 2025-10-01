‘Puja is about togetherness, not grandeur’: Ayhika Mukherjee on the festival she misses most

Durga Puja, for most Bengalis, means colour, crowds, and endless pandal-hopping. For table tennis player Ayhika Mukherjee, though, it has always meant intimacy, family, and the rhythm of home. Ye,t her playing career has often kept her away during the festival.

“Since childhood and throughout my career, I honestly don’t remember how many Durga Pujas I’ve been able to fully experience at home. Most years, I was travelling on Saptami or Ashtami, sometimes returning on those very days, and often playing matches through the festival. Even this year, I’ll be in China during Puja. But I’ve made peace with that because it’s part of my journey,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

A simple yet special plan

If she were in Kolkata, Ayhika’s ideal Puja would be rooted in the familiar. “My ideal Durga Puja plan would be very simple yet the most special one. I’d spend all my time with family and cousins, sitting together in our barir pujo pandal, enjoying the sound of the dhaak and the fragrance of incense. For me, Puja has always been more about togetherness than grandeur.”

Food, fashion and small indulgences

Food is central to her festive mood. “Home-cooked meals, always! And Bengali food, without a second thought. I’ll happily choose biulir daal and alu posto over anything, any time,” she smiles.

As an athlete, discipline shapes her diet, but Puja allows for small indulgences. “Eating traditional meals at home keeps me balanced. Of course, I do allow myself little treats — like phuchka. Four days of indulging a little in phuchka and mishti doesn’t harm anyone!”

Dressing up is equally important. “Fashion during Pujo feels like a celebration not only of tradition, but also of expression. I usually lean towards traditional attire, especially the lal-par-sada sari, which is timeless and deeply significant.”

Cherished memories of Pujo

What stays with her most, though, are the rare family moments. “My favourite part of Pujo has always been spending time with my cousins in our parar and barir puja. One of my fondest memories is definitely the phuchka-eating competitions — we had so much fun even… though I never won!”

Even from Beijing, she carries those memories close. “The few times I was home during Puja feel even more precious to me because they’re rare, and I cherish them deeply.”