A special ‘parikrama’: Initiative sees autistic children join Durga Puja pandal-hopping ritual

This Durga Puja, over 200 specially-abled children and their families experienced the city’s vibrant pandals in an inclusive and curated Mahalaya parikrama. Organised by the India Autism Center (IAC) in collaboration with massArt, the initiative opened doors to 24 of Kolkata’s most celebrated Puja pandals, with a very special halt at Coolotola Rajbari — a traditional Bonedi Bari steeped in heritage.

To ensure comfort and dignity at every step, volunteers from massArt underwent a sensitisation workshop led by clinical and rehabilitation psychologists from IAC. The aim was simple — to create a safe and welcoming Puja experience for children who are often left out of large community celebrations because of sensory sensitivities.

For 17-year-old Inesh Guha, the highlight was the Beliaghata pandal. A budding artist himself, he was captivated by the idol’s sketch-like design. “He loved that idol most because it looked like a sketch, and that’s exactly how he draws. His medium is always black and white,” said his mother, Priyanka Guha, who has been taking him to pandals around their Deshapriya Park home for years. This time, she said, the atmosphere was calmer and the organisers more sensitive, allowing Inesh to soak in the artistry without feeling overwhelmed.

This joy was just as palpable for 12-year-old Saanvi Kundu, who joined the parikrama from her school, Amrit Somani Memorial Centre. For Saanvi, the bus ride itself was part of the excitement, as was visiting Tala Prattoy, Kashi Bose Lane, and Beliaghata. “This is the first time she went pandal-hopping in a bus with her friends. She was very happy and very excited. I think she enjoyed Tala Prattoy most because it was spacious and less crowded,” said her mother, Rumpa Kundu. Saanvi, who loves drawing and playing with cosmetics, particularly relished the chance to explore without the sensory challenges that often come with Puja crowds.

The parikrama was just one part of a larger push towards inclusion this Puja season. At the Alipore Jail Museum, massArt’s Autumn Art Fair unveiled a massive installation created from artworks submitted by over 500 specially-abled children. The display, themed around Durga Puja, offered these young artists a space to shine at one of Kolkata’s most unique cultural venues.

“Durga Puja is about togetherness, joy, and celebration,” said Jaishankar Natarajan, CEO of India Autism Center. “Through this initiative, we wanted to make sure that children with special needs and their families could participate in the festival with dignity and ease. And with the Autumn Art Fair, their creative voices have become part of the city’s cultural fabric in the most beautiful way.”

For parents like Priyanka and Rumpa, the experience went beyond pandal-hopping. It was about normalising the presence of autistic children in public festivities and allowing them to simply be. As Priyanka put it, “I have never given my son special treatment, nor have I asked for it. He is just one of us.”

In a city where Durga Puja is the ultimate symbol of community, IAC’s parikrama has offered a powerful reminder: inclusion makes the festival richer, not just for those on the spectrum, but for everyone.