Celebrate Durga Puja 2025 with your pets — from pandals to staycations

Whether it’s family celebrations or big festive gatherings, our pets are part of the joy and this Durga Puja 2025 is no exception. For pet parents in Kolkata, there are now plenty of ways to celebrate the festival without leaving your furry companions behind.

Pet-friendly Pujo

Pandal-hopping is a quintessential part of the Puja experience, and several puja committees are becoming pet-friendly. This year, Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club is once again welcoming dogs and cats inside their pandals. You can take your pet along, capture special moments and share the joy together. Choosing early morning or late-night hours can help you avoid crowds and keep your pet comfortable.

Hassle-free staycations

Shutterstock

If the noise and rush of the city get too overwhelming, a staycation may be just what you need. Many resorts and homestays on the outskirts of Kolkata are now pet-friendly, offering open spaces, private gardens and a calmer environment away from the loudspeakers and traffic. Booking in advance is recommended because Puja weekends fill up quickly.

Cafe hopping

Shutterstock

Food is at the heart of every celebration, and you can now take your pet out for a festive treat too. Cafés like Throttle Shrottle in Newtown, Blue Bridge Restro Cafe in Ballygunge, Sumo’s in Salt Lake, Café Drifter in Lake Road and Baghajatin, and Cup e-Bong in Hindustan Park are known for being pet-friendly. Many of these places are planning special menus and events for Puja 2025, so calling ahead to check for indoor seating and reserving a spot is a good idea.

Dress them up!

Just as we dress up for Puja, our pets can join in with festive accessories. Colourful bandanas, bows and collars are available at Heads Up For Tails, Supertails and local boutiques across the city. For those who love gifting, a curated care package for your pet with healthy treats, toys, grooming products and even pet-safe puppachinos could add to the festive cheer.

Long drives

Shutterstock

And finally, don’t forget the little things that keep your pet happy. If you are out visiting pandals, set aside quiet time for them at home. A late-night drive during quieter hours or extra cuddle time can go a long way in making them feel loved.

Activities, photoshoots and more

For Durga Puja 2025, you could also plan morning pet walks through less crowded pandals, book a professional photoshoot to capture your pet in Puja attire, or attend one of the growing number of pet-friendly meetups around the city. These small but meaningful additions can turn the celebrations into a memory for the entire family, paws included.