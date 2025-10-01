‘The happiest few days of the year’: Content creator Arpita Das on what the festival means to her

Durga Puja, for food creator Arpita Das, the face behind Instagram page @weekend_flavours_, is rooted in tradition, rituals and family togetherness. Unlike many who step out pandal-hopping, her celebrations stay within the thakurdalan at home, where mornings begin with alpona, narkel naru and saris, and evenings echo with dhaak and arati. From vegetarian feasts to handwoven drapes, Arpita’s Puja is a warm blend of devotion, food and fashion.

A home steeped in Puja rituals

For Arpita Das, Durga Puja is not just a festival but a way of life. Her earliest memories of the five days are wrapped in the rhythm of rituals. “Durga Puja, to me, means the happiest few days of the year. Since Durga Puja is celebrated in our house, from childhood these five days have always started with waking up early in the morning, taking a bath, wearing a new sari, mala gatha (making garland), drawing alpona, chandan bata (making chandan paste), making narkel naru — such Puja tasks are done together by everyone,” she said.

Her house comes alive with the sound of dhaak, ghonta and damama as the family gathers morning and evening to play traditional instruments, watch the arati and partake in bhog. Unlike most Puja enthusiasts, who rush out pandal-hopping, Arpita’s celebrations remain firmly centred at home. “For me, therefore, a Puja plan means reaching the thakurdalan at the time the family priest asks us to, dressed in a new sari, participating in Puja activities, offering anjali, and watching the arati,” she shared.

A plate full of vegetarian delights





The creator who has made a mark with her food storytelling admitted her Puja meals are entirely home-cooked and deeply traditional. “I have never gone out to eat during Durga Puja. So for me, Puja means Puja-special vegetarian Bengali food at home,” she said.

Each day has its own menu steeped in memory. Sasthi begins with luchi, beguni, chholar dal and alur dum. On Saptami, the table features rice with her family’s special alu posto, fried moong dal and dhokar dalna. Ashtami is incomplete without kochuri or radhaballabhi paired with Kashmiri alur dum and chhanar torkari. Nabami brings pulao with chhana kofta and stuffed alur dum, while Dashami ends with khichuri, labra and beguni. “Even after eating vegetarian food, I have never missed the mutton on Nabami. So I do quite enjoy eating vegetarian food during Puja,” she laughed.

Saris for every moment





Puja for Arpita is also synonymous with dressing up in handwoven saris. “On the five days of Puja I definitely want to wear new saris both in the morning and in the evening. I love wearing and buying saris. Especially cotton, soft handwoven saris, tussar, and pure silk are my favourites,” she said. Her ultimate choice is reserved for Ashtami, when she drapes a classic red sari.

For Arpita Das, Durga Puja remains a deeply personal celebration, woven with rituals, home-cooked meals and saris that reflect both tradition and joy.