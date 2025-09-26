Durga Puja in Arthur Conan Doyle’s hometown

When autumn sets over Scotland, the capital city of Edinburgh dons a golden glow. The air is crisp, the skies are bright, and the historic streets seem to echo with stories of the past. It is in this enchanting atmosphere that the Bengali community of Edinburgh gears up for their grandest celebration — Durga Puja. What makes this festival truly special is not only the devotion and cultural richness it carries, but also its unique backdrop — the city of Sherlock Holmes’s origin.

Yes, in the very city where Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the world’s most famous detective, first dreamt up the mysterious world of Holmes and Watson, the beat of the dhaak, the fragrance of shiuli flowers, and the divine presence of Goddess Durga find their place. For 12 years now, Bengalis in Edinburgh have carried this tradition forward, turning the city’s autumn into a season of colours, faith, and togetherness.

This year too, preparations are in full swing. The venue of the Puja is not far from the famous Sherlock Holmes Museum, a site where visitors can step into the fictional detective’s Victorian world. Many relatives and friends of the local Bengalis, who travel from other parts of the UK or even from India, take the chance to combine their Puja visit with a trip to the museum. A giant statue of Sherlock Holmes stands guard outside, a reminder of how deeply this character is embedded in the soul of the city.

Interestingly, most members of Edinburgh’s Bengali community are professionals working in the IT sector. Busy throughout the year with projects, deadlines, and demanding schedules, they devote their hearts and minds to organising Durga Puja with meticulous care. Culturally under the banner of SABASH — the Scottish Association of Bengali Arts and Sanskritik Heritage, they bring together not only Bengalis but also curious Scots and foreigners who join the celebrations. The result is a festival that transcends cultural boundaries.

The city itself adds layers of charm to the occasion. Its medieval lanes, majestic castles, and Gothic architecture once fired the imagination of Conan Doyle, inspiring him to craft tales that would go on to become immortal. To walk through Edinburgh during this time is to experience both literature and life, where the fictional detective’s rational world meets the spiritual aura of the goddess.

It is worth noting that Sherlock Holmes himself, as a character, had little to do with religion. Doyle painted him as a man of logic, sharp observation and relentless reasoning. Faith and ritual had little place in Holmes’s world. Yet, it is here, in his birthplace, that rituals and devotion now thrive through Durga Puja. This paradox only enriches the city’s cultural mosaic.

On the days of the festival, the venue transforms itself into a slice of Bengal. The idol of Goddess Durga, adorned with resplendent attire and vibrant colours, is the focal point. The rhythmic beats of the dhaak fill the hall, while incense smoke curls upward, mingling with the collective chants of the devotees. For a moment, the thousands of miles that separate Edinburgh and Kolkata, seem to vanish.

Nearly a thousand Bengalis gather here each year, joined by friends from other communities. Traditional rituals are performed with precision, bhog is prepared and served to hundreds, and the evenings come alive with cultural performances, Rabindrasangeet, dance and plays that carry the essence of Bengal. Children born and raised in Scotland participate with enthusiasm, learning about their roots while celebrating in their own way.

Durga Puja in Edinburgh is not merely a religious event; it is a celebration of identity, memory, and belonging. For those far away from their homeland, it is a chance to reconnect with their cultural soul. For others, locals and foreigners, it is an invitation to witness Bengal’s art, devotion, and warmth.

As autumn leaves swirl around the cobbled streets of the city, one realises that this Puja is more than just about worship. It is a living story woven with devotion, artistry, and nostalgia, a story that blends the rational with the spiritual, the Scottish with the Bengali, and the timeless with the contemporary.

And as the dhaak beats rise into the Edinburgh night, the city of Conan Doyle embraces once again the goddess who journeys across the seas, uniting hearts with her eternal presence.