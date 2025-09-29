At Tridhara Sammilani, ‘Dhwani’ fuses brass sculpture with sensor-driven light and sound

This year, Tridhara Akalbodhan has gone a step further with Dhwani, a 12-foot-tall brass sculpture weighing 150kg that merges mythology with cutting-edge technology. Shaped like a golden serpent, the installation represents the Kundalini Shakti, the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga, believed to reside within every individual.

Conceived as an interactive work by artist Shilo Shiv Suleman and curated by international arts professional Myna Mukherjee, Dhwani was designed with 14 motion sensors that detect the movement of viewers and trigger patterns of light and sound, turning the act of darshan into a multisensory experience. Installed inside Tridhara’s pandal, designed by artist Gouranga Kuila, the piece was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Crafted in collaboration with Jaipur’s Lohar artisans, who specialise in traditional metalwork, the project bridges ancient craftsmanship and modern innovation.

“Dhwani is where the primordial energy of the Goddess meets contemporary innovation,” said Suleman. Curator Mukherjee added, “Durga Puja is not only a ritual, it is one of the world’s strongest cultural platforms. This work expands it into a space where heritage and technology converge.”