Apollo Hospitals at 42: 200 million patients treated, new Cath Lab launched in Eastern India

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday marked its 42nd anniversary, underscoring its role in expanding healthcare access in India and abroad since setting up the country’s first corporate hospital in 1983.

The group said it has treated more than 200 million patients from 185 countries, performed over 5.1 million surgeries and 27,000 organ transplants, and trained over 1.1 million healthcare professionals.

“As India rises on the global stage, Apollo will remain a driving force, shaping healthier societies, advancing medical frontiers, and ensuring families can look to the future with hope and health,” said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo, which now runs 79 hospitals with more than 10,400 beds along with 6,800 pharmacies, 2,900 clinics and 500 telemedicine centres, said its initiatives have helped reduce dependence on foreign treatment and positioned India as a hub for medical care.

“The strength of a nation lies in the health of its people. At Apollo, we have built not just hospitals, but human capital,” said Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson.

On its anniversary, Apollo also inaugurated a Biplane Cath Lab in Eastern India, which provides 3D imaging to improve treatment outcomes for stroke, heart disease and vascular complications.

“Our growth has always been purposeful, with the patient at the core. Healthcare must be the strongest foundation of India’s growth story,” said Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director.

Apollo said its Apollo 24|7 platform provides digital consultations, diagnostics and pharmacy services to more than 40 million users. Its community initiatives, including Billion Hearts Beating and Total Health, have reached nearly 1.9 million people.