Teatime fusion munchies

Malpua Swirls
(Malpua roll stuffed with spicy paneer bhurji)
Ingredients
lRefined flour 250g
lSugar 200g
lMilk 200ml
lBaking soda 2g
lPaneer 100g
lTomato 1
lGarlic 10g
lOnion 20g
lCumin seed 2g
lChilli powder 2g
lButter ½ ladle
lOil
lSalt to taste
Preparation
To make malpua, prepare the batter by mixing refined flour, milk, baking powder and sugar.
Heat the pan and grease it with some oil. Fry the butter on low flame until both sides are light brown.
Put oil in pan and sauté the chopped onion and garlic. Then add cumin seed, chilli powder, shredded paneer and finely chopped tomato.
Add salt for seasoning.
Then put the paneer bhurji in the centre of the malpua and roll it.
Divas Delight
(Spicy chicken keema coated with chocolate sponge cake ball)
Ingredients
lChicken keema 100g
lGarlic 10g
lGinger 10g
lOnion 20g
lChilli 5g
lRoasted cumin powder 5g
lEgg 7 pcs
lCastor sugar 140g
lOil 50ml
lRefined flour 110g
lBaking powder 5g
lSalt
lVanilla essence 10ml
lDark chocolate 50g
lSprinkler 10g
Preparation
Prepare the sponge cake ball by mixing refined flour, eggs, castor sugar, salt, baking powder, vanilla essence and oil. Bake at 200 °C for 20 minutes. Insert a knife in the centre and check if bits of cake are sticking to the knife.
In a pan, add oil, saute garlic, ginger, onion and the chicken keema along with chilli and roasted cumin powder.
Add salt to taste.
Once the keema is done, cover it with the sponge cake to make a ball and freeze.
Coat in dark chocolate and freeze it again. Finally, use the sprinklers on it.
Graceful Puff
(Choux pastry stuffed with lazeez khumbh)
Ingredients
lMushroom 250g lTomato 1pc lOnion 1pc lGarlic 5g lGinger 5g lChilli powder 5g lCashew paste 20g lFlour 150g lEgg 3pc lCastor sugar 5g lSalt 2.5 g lButter 125g
Preparation
Make the choux pastry by combining flour, eggs, salt, butter, sugar and water. Bake it at 200°C for 10 minutes, and again at 180 °C for 20 minutes.
In a pan, add oil and sauté garlic, ginger and onion. Add chopped mushrooms and chopped tomatoes.
Add the cashew paste for richness.
Add chilli powder for colour. Cut the Choux pastry and fill it with the stuffing.
Emerald Mousse
(Savoury pea mousse)
Ingredients
lPeas 150g lWhipped cream 50g lCooking cream 100g lSalt 10g lBlack crushed pepper 15g lAmchur powder 5g lCherry 2pc chopped lBasil sprigs
Preparation
Boil and blend the peas.
Put oil in the pan, then add the mashed peas, amchur powder, salt and black crushed pepper.
Finally, add cooking cream to finish.
To garnish, top it with whipped cream, basil and cherry.
Ivory Elegance
(White chocolate and
balsamic-glazed eggplant)
Ingredients
lEggplant 1pc small lWhite chocolate 70g lDark chocolate 30g lBalsamic vinegar 20ml lRefined oil 10ml lHoney 1 tbsp lSalt 2 tbsp lBlack crushed pepper 4tbsp
Preparation
Slice the eggplant and marinate it with balsamic vinegar, oil, salt and crushed black pepper. Then fry it on a grill pan and glaze it with honey.
Melt white chocolate and dip the grilled eggplants. After cooling, drizzle dark chocolate.
Queen Tart
(Honey saffron glazed chicken tart)
Ingredients
lChicken cubes 100g
lCorn flour 25g
lSalt 5gm
lBlack crushed pepper 5g
lLemon juice 10ml
lSoy sauce 5ml
lTomato sauce 20ml
lChilli 4-5 pcs
lVinegar 10ml
lSaffron strands
lHoney 2g
lOnion 10g
lGarlic 5g
lFlour 150g
lUnsalted butter 100g
lCastor sugar 50g
lEgg 1 pc
lVanilla essence 5ml
Preparation
Marinate the chicken cubes with salt, pepper, lemon juice, soy sauce and corn flour.
Add oil to the wok and fry the garlic and onion. Add the marinated chicken and stir-fry.
Add soy sauce, tomato sauce, vinegar and a bit of honey. Finally, top it up with saffron.
Mix the flour, unsalted butter, a pinch of salt and water and knead the dough.
After resting, cut the dough and put it in moulds and bake it at 200°C for 15-18 minutes.
Fill the tart with the chicken.
Bengal Bloom Paturi
(Banana leaf wrapped chhana and mawa bhapa sandesh)
Ingredients
lChhana 150g
lMawa 70g
lRefined flour 10g
lBanana leaf 2pc
lAlmond 4-5 pcs
lCashew 4-5 pcs
Preparation
Roll the chhana and mawa together and put some refined flour for binding.
Add finely chopped almonds and cashews.
Temper the banana leaves, put the mixture in the leaves and wrap it up.
Then put them in a steamer and steam for 25- 30 minutes.
Compiled by Arijit Dasgupta
1st year, IAM