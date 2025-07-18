Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti 2025: Residents of AE block and BA block pay homage to the legends

Probhati Adda

Over 50 morning walkers from around AE Block set aside their sneakers for a day and turned up in kurta-pyjamas and saris to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore. The group, Probhati Adda, had gathered near the Wild Animal Rescue & Transit Facility Centre, colloquially known as the deer park. Debashree Das, performing for the first time at the event, was visibly excited. “Usually, we go for walks in the morning, but this is a different environment,” she smiled after singing Kanna hashir dol dolano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lokkhikanta Nashkar of Kestopur recited Dui bigha jomi, and Kanak Choudhury surprised everyone by playing Dnariye achho tumi amar on the violin. “I see him every day while walking, but today was the first time I heard him play, and it’s wonderful,” said Rohini Bose, an AD Block resident in the audience.

A group of 20 people, who regularly practise yoga and pranayama together, sang Amar mukti aloy aloy. “Tagore is with us in every emotion. Even when the country was going through a war-like situation recently, we could relate to many of his works; he gives us hope and energy. So, as a tribute, we chose this song,” said Shipra Maiti, a DL Block resident who used to live near Baisakhi Abasan previously. “I still try to come here whenever possible to exercise and to meet everyone.”

“This is our 14th year of celebrating Tagore together. We are all busy with our lives, but since we manage to find time for ourselves in the morning, it motivated us to do something meaningful together, like celebrating Rabindrajayanti,” said Ashish Dasgupta, an organising member. “We’re happy to see that people are keen to not only perform at such shows but also to listen and appreciate others.”

BA Block

BA block residents perform in their community hall

BA Block residents of all ages came together recently to pay tribute to both Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Seven-year-old Raktim Ray recited Tagore’s Lichu Chor. “I enjoy performing. At home, my parents and grandparents teach me different poems, and now I know quite a few,” he smiled.

Ishita Nag sang Ke tumi and Tomar khola hawa, followed by a dance to Bodhu kon alo laglo chokhe by Swarna Poddar. “I’ve been staying in this block for over 15 years, and we all enjoy coming together for cultural programmes. I hardly had time to rehearse, but as it’s a solo performance, it was manageable,” said Poddar.

An audio drama, titled Notun Bouthan, was performed by Champak Ghosh and Payel Chakraborty, and 12 women from the block presented a group musical act titled Bangla Cholochitre Robi o Nazrul, tracing the journey of Tagore and Nazrul songs in Bengali cinema. “We have tried to show how their songs entered Bengali films and how that journey evolved over the years,” said Jayati Guha.

Eighty-year-old Chandrani De enjoyed every moment of the evening. “This is what I love about this block. We celebrate different occasions and most people are eager to take part. Every performance has been beautiful,” said De, who braved her leg pain to join the event.

“Everyone who performed today is a block resident, from age seven to 80. One can truly see the community spirit. This is what makes the atmosphere even more special,” said Uma Das, convenor of the block committee.