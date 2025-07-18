With dengue on rise, glare on unkempt garden serving as breeding ground for mosquitoes

There may not be a direct link between plants and mosquitoes, but an unkempt garden is a fertile breeding ground for the winged menace. And with dengue cases once again on the rise, one can never be too careful.

In 2021, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation responded to a complaint and uncovered a badly neglected terrace garden in CJ Block. Some plants had overgrown, others had dried up, and several empty pots were found to be fostering mosquito larvae and pupae. This, even as a teenager in the same building was battling dengue. After receiving an ultimatum from the authorities, the family cleared the terrace in 24 hours.

Rainwater accumulating in flower pots must be drained out immediately

Those who tend to plants agree that cleanliness is a crucial part of gardening. “My gardener comes twice a week, but I’ve hired another chap to come daily just to keep my front and backyard clean. That’s even more important,” says Ranjana Deb of DA Block. “In the dry season he waters the plants, and in monsoon he tilts every pot to drain out accumulated rainwater. And I’m proud to say we have no mosquitoes in our house or garden.”

Under ideal conditions, mosquito eggs can hatch into adults in as little as five days, so daily inspections of pots are necessary. It is also wise to release guppies or mollies into Lily ponds, as these fish feed on larvae.

Gouri Sankar Sasmal, who lives near Owl More in New Town, grows several plants known for their mosquito-repelling properties. “I specialise in medicinal plants, so I have Citronella, Basil, Lemon Tulsi... But frankly, I haven’t found the plants repelling mosquitoes in the open,” he says. “A drop of Citronella oil in a bowl of water, however, works wonders indoors.”

To prevent water stagnation in pots, Sasmal uses a 50:50 mix of sand and soil, which absorbs excess water better. “Also, care must be taken to ensure the drainage hole at the bottom of pots isn’t clogged by soil, or water can’t pass through. I cover the hole with broken pieces of earthen pots or coconut husk. These are porous enough to let water drain freely.”

Sasmal also takes other precautions to ward off dengue. Every fortnight, he plucks Papaya leaves from his garden and drinks their juice as this is believed to aid dengue recovery.