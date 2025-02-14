Sagar Agarwal and Pratiik Jalan on how they will help Young Leaders Forum forge new connections

This year, the Young Leaders Forum (YLF) has not one but two Chairs — Pratiik Jalan and Sagar Agarwal. As joint chairperson of YLF, the youth wing of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sagar plays a pivotal role in fostering leadership, business networking, and policy advocacy among young professionals and entrepreneurs. Pratiik is dedicated to revolutionising the platform and fostering new experiences. t2 caught up with the duo.

This is the first time YLF has joint Chairs. How did this happen?

Pratiik Jalan: We were independently approached. When we realised it, we had a discussion and saw that our set of skills are complementary and our shared vision for YLF would make us a stronger team. Instead of one of us taking on the responsibility, we felt we could drive the forum to new heights together while maintaining our personal and professional commitments. The committee shared our enthusiasm for this approach, and we’re proud to be the first-ever joint Chairs of YLF.

Sagar Agarwal: We are grateful to the Indian Chamber of Commerce, past IPCs and the YLF community for their trust and support in allowing us to step into this position. YLF has always been built on strong leadership, and we are honoured to carry forward the legacy.

How will you divide responsibilities?

Sagar: Our approach is highly collaborative. We’ll set the overall direction and strategy for YLF together, ensuring a unified vision. Pratiik, being a Calcutta native, brings experience in event management and structuring, and will focus on partnerships and growth initiatives. I will concentrate on external relationships, internal operations, and member engagement. As an educationist, I am passionate about PR and integrating cutting-edge technology and creativity into our initiatives.

Do you have shared interests?

Sagar: We share a deep passion for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership development. We both believe in the power of experiences... that true learning often comes from stepping outside your comfort zone. That’s exactly why this year’s theme is IGNITE — we want to spark the passion within every member and create opportunities for them to grow, challenge themselves and connect meaningfully. Beyond YLF, we bond over sports, travel and music, which also brings our families closer.

What are your short-term and long-term goals for YLF?

Pratiik: One of our key focus areas is curating a diverse range of experiences that challenge members, foster connections and provide valuable learning opportunities. It includes expanding industry-specific programmes, integrating financial literacy and investment education, and enhancing networking opportunities through curated events and mentorship programmes. We also want to take our experiential events to the next level — one such initiative is the YLF retreat which will foster camaraderie and exposure to global leadership perspectives.

Long-term, we envision YLF as the definitive platform for young leaders to develop their skills, build high-impact networks and create lasting change in their industries and communities.

As YLF members, what has been your biggest learning?

Sagar: It’s the power of collaboration, adaptability and resilience in leadership. YLF has given us the chance to learn from incredible mentors, industry leaders and our peers. Stepping into leadership roles has also led to immense personal growth. That’s something we want every YLF member to experience as well.

Are there areas that need improvement?

Sagar: Yes, we see several opportunities for growth. Digital engagement and AI adoption in business are areas that many are still hesitant to explore, and we want to integrate these into YLF’s learning initiatives. We are also focusing on more industry-specific programmes and expanding mentorship opportunities.

Further, financial literacy and investment knowledge are becoming more essential than ever. We’re launching a new educational programme on investments in equities and startups, helping our members stay ahead in this rapidly growing sector.

Vishal Mishra is performing at the opening event. What other events can members look forward to?

Pratiik: This year, we’re bringing sports into focus like never before, with exhilarating competitions including bowling, cricket and the very first YLF Olympics — a weekend-long event featuring an array of sporting challenges designed to bring out the competitive spirit of our members.

Sagar: Under Rahul Kyal’s tenure, YLF saw an impressive line-up of speakers, including Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Gautam Gambhir, Parimal Merchant and Vijay Kedia, bringing diverse perspectives from politics, entertainment, finance, and leadership. Building on the momentum, we aim to elevate the speaker experience by curating a roster of influential voices who add tangible value to our members. Our focus will be on thought leaders across industries — renowned entrepreneurs, sports legends, policy-makers and cultural icons, ensuring that YLF continues to be a hub for learning, networking and inspiration.

We are also committed to expanding YLF’s identity beyond traditional formats, integrating experiential learning, curated mentorship programmes and exclusive networking opportunities. Our speaker series will kick-off with none other than cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes, coinciding with the Champions Trophy, giving us the chance to hear his insights on the evolution of the game from his playing days to the present. Another highlight of the year will be our most anticipated retreat, which will take us to Europe. The destination will be revealed in a grand fashion during the Vishal Mishra event.

What’s new at YLF this year?

Sagar: Innovation is at the heart of our vision, and this year we’ve seamlessly integrated technology to enhance the YLF experience. We’re proud to introduce YLF Connect, our mobile application that has been receiving fantastic feedback from members. The app allows members to register for events effortlessly, generating a QR code that provides seamless access upon arrival. It also tracks event attendance, making engagement more interactive and efficient. Beyond events, YLF Connect serves as a one-stop hub for member data, media archives and exclusive perks — offering curated discounts at select F&B outlets.

Pratiik: With the theme of the year being ‘IGNITE’, our goal is to spark passion, foster meaningful connections and ensure that every member leaves each event wanting more. This year, we promise to bring fresh experiences that inspire, challenge and elevate our community. Whether it’s through immersive leadership summits, high-energy sporting events, or our signature retreats, YLF 2025 is all about pushing boundaries and creating moments that last a lifetime.