The cleavage controversy — why women’s bodies are still a battleground

When Nandini met Dhruv at the engagement ceremony, she wore a stunning silk sari, draped in a way that allowed a modest glimpse of her decolletage. The moment she walked in, the murmurs began. “Too bold,” whispered an aunt. “She carries it with confidence,” countered a cousin. The debate was as old as time… how much is too much when it comes to showing skin?

Recently, Lauren Sanchez, former news anchor and fiancee of Jeff Bezos, turned heads at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Dressed in a white formfitting Alexander McQueen suit layered over a lace bustier, she made headlines not just for her presence, but for her plunge. Her controversial inauguration outfit ignited an intense debate — seemingly just as polarising as politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditioned by a patriarchal society, cleavage is often less seen as a natural feature and more as a spectacle of scrutiny, judgment, and titillation

This isn’t the first time Lauren has come under fire from haters for public display of her cleavage, nor is she the first woman to be shamed for her ‘risqué’ attire. In 2014, Deepika Padukone tweeted in response to a video grab of her in the media: “Yes! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!??” The controversy, once again, sheds light on how women’s bodies are policed and censored. Conditioned by a patriarchal society, cleavage is often less seen as a natural feature and more as a spectacle of scrutiny, judgment, and titillation.

Deepika Padukone’s 2014 tweet, in response to a video grab of her in the media

Unlike some conservative pundits who were quick to trash Lauren’s cleavage-heavy look, there were some who applauded her for what they saw – her unapologetic confidence. As an ambitious woman, she defends her absolute right (by ignoring) in showing off her cleavage and isn’t perturbed by what the world thinks, which is greatly powerful.

But here’s the real question – why does a neckline still dictate a woman’s worth?

The Boob Index: A new measure of strength?

Lauren Sanchez joins a legacy of powerful icons, including (L-R) Marilyn Monroe, Zeenat Aman and Monica Bellucci, women who understand their assets and carry them with pride Getty Images

In the West, the Hemline Index once suggested that skirt lengths reflected the economy – minis for a bull market, midis for a bear. But perhaps it’s time to reaffirm the new theory, just coined, the Boob Index – a theory that the cleavage, a marker of strength and body positivity, correlates directly with the mindset of a strong woman.

Lauren joins a legacy of powerful icons – Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren, Monica Bellucci, Sophia Vergara, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi – women who understand their assets and carry them with pride. She, like them, understands that confidence isn’t measured in inches of coverage but in the refusal to conform.

So, as cleavage makes a comeback (or did it ever leave?), let’s celebrate the women who own their style, their power, and their right to show up exactly as they choose.

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus and Anyone But You star, has been such a good sport about her gorgeous pair and ample bosom that it’s refreshing. A snapshot from a recent vacation posted on Instagram shows her wearing a sweatshirt reading “Sorry for having great tits and a correct opinion” is lit. Atta girl! We love it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Her reputation as a symbol of glamour and sophistication is so firmly established that no one dares point a finger at what she wears nor does she care. We totally applaud her for her confident energy.

Shalini Passi: The star of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has won hearts for her authenticity and for never holding grudges as it affects her skin (actually true, holding grudges does nothing good). She doesn’t shy away from flaunting her assets and she does it rather fabulously. Her ‘don’t care’ attitude makes all the difference and a reminder that it’s the best attitude a woman can wear.

Shenaz Treasury: We adore Shenaz – the former VJ with MTV, an actress and travel vlogger – for being chirpy and body confident. We wish for her level of comfort in what we wear and how we wear it!

Aishwarya Subramanyam: The feisty journalist, who is hard to impress (probably the only invitee at ‘25 Years of Sabyasachi’ who wasn’t very impressed by the collection and was gutsy enough to put it out there, live on the ’gram, as she sat in front watching the show), and is ready to battle it out with haters and smash anything that is remotely regressive and anti-feminist. We totally love her in this black ensemble. Very sexy!

Paoli Dam: She is a rare combination of glamour, beauty, intelligence and has a commanding presence in Bengali cinema. We can’t get enough of how effortlessly she stuns in this bold green number.

Raima Sen: It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t gush over Raima. The talented actress known for choosing meaningful roles in movies like Chokher Bali and Parineeta, looks drop dead gorgeous in this red hot number!

Riya Sen Dev: The bold and beautiful actress who hasn’t withered under the weight of any criticism that’s been thrown at her, looks simply sexy in whatever she wears.

This article isn’t just about fashion – it’s about reframing the way we appreciate women’s bodies, on their terms. So, the next time anyone tries to shame you for a show of cleavage or a bold choice of attire, do what Sanchez did – hold your head (and your confidence) high, and simply ignore the noise!

The author is a former disinterested lawyer, a full-time interior enthusiast, a clothes horse and currently masquerading as the founder of a clothing brand - HAŃSHU