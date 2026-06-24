Football’s greatest miracle: Happy birthday Leo!

Today is no ordinary birthday. Today, the footballing world celebrates the birthday of the one and only Lionel Messi — the man many believe is not just the greatest footballer of all time, but perhaps football’s greatest miracle. And how fitting that his birthday falls right in the middle of an ongoing FIFA World Cup. Because if there is one stage that truly belongs to Messi, it is the World Cup.

The achievement comes during Messi’s sixth FIFA World Cup campaign, making him the first men’s player in history to appear in six editions of the tournament — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026. Six World Cups. Let that sink in. But after what he did in the last match against Austria on Monday — becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer — fans around the world are asking the same question once again: Is he even human?

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At an age when most footballers have long retired, Messi continues to sprinkle magic all over the pitch. On his landmark 200th appearance for Argentina, he produced a spectacular hat-trick against Algeria in a 3-0 victory to launch Argentina’s title defence in style. The goals came in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes and marked his maiden World Cup hat-trick.

On his birthday today, let us revisit some of his most unforgettable World Cup moments.

First World Cup Goal: Germany 2006

Every great story has a beginning. Messi scored his first FIFA World Cup goal at the 2006 tournament in Germany against Serbia and Montenegro in Argentina’s second Group C match in Hamburg. After watching Argentina defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 from the bench in the opening match, Messi made his World Cup debut after coming on in the 75th minute against Serbia and Montenegro. Argentina were already 3-0 up. Three minutes after entering the pitch, Messi provided an assist for Hernan Crespo. Then, in the 88th minute, he latched onto a pass from Carlos Tevez and coolly beat the goalkeeper at the near post to complete a stunning 6-0 victory. The world knew that a star had arrived!

Bittersweet: Brazil 2014

By 2014, Messi had plenty to prove. And prove he did. The little maestro almost single-handedly dragged Argentina to the final, scoring four goals and providing one assist in seven matches. Two of those goals came in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nigeria. He was magnificent throughout the tournament. But heartbreak awaited in the final as Germany defeated Argentina 1-0. The image of Messi walking past the World Cup trophy remains one of football’s most emotional photographs. So close, yet so far.

The Last-Minute Winner Against Iran

If anyone ever asks what Messi magic looks like, simply show them this moment. Argentina struggled to break down a disciplined Iranian defence during the 2014 group stage. Then, in stoppage time, Messi decided enough was enough. He cut inside from the edge of the box and curled a stunning left-footed strike into the corner to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory. One touch. One moment. One genius.

The Brilliant Goal Against Nigeria in 2018

The 2018 World Cup brought another iconic moment. Argentina needed a win over Nigeria to avoid elimination. Then came one of the finest goals of Messi’s career. Ever Banega delivered a magnificent long pass over the Nigerian defence, and Messi produced a first touch that seemed to defy the laws of physics. He brought the ball under control effortlessly before calmly finishing into the far corner. It was pure artistry and helped Argentina reach the knockout stages.

The Battle of the Netherlands and ‘Que Mirás, Bobo?’

The 2022 quarter-final against the Netherlands was not a football match. It was a war. Tensions exploded throughout the game. After Lautaro Martínez converted the decisive penalty, Argentine players celebrated wildly in front of the Dutch team. Nicolas Otamendi even copied Messi’s earlier celebration by cupping his ears. The Dutch players had attempted intimidation tactics during the shoot-out, and Argentina were not having any of it. Messi exchanged heated words with Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal after the final whistle, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez shouted obscenities towards the Dutch bench.

Then came the moment that broke the Internet. During a post-match interview, Messi suddenly looked away and said: ‘Qué mirás, bobo? ¿Qué mirás, bobo? Andá pa’ allá, bobo.” Translated roughly, it means: “What are you looking at, fool? Go away, fool.” The line, aimed at Wout Weghorst, instantly became a global meme and entered football folklore forever.

Finally, lifting the Trophy in 2022

Every fairy tale deserves a perfect ending. After years of heartbreak, criticism and near misses, Messi finally lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022. Millions cried. Millions celebrated. Millions felt complete. The image of Messi holding the golden trophy is now one of the greatest moments in sporting history.

The Last Dance

The Argentine maestro has rewritten football history once again at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Argentina's last match on Monday with Austria, by becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose, Messi now stands alone at the top of one of football's most prestigious records. Having already become the first men's player to appear in six FIFA World Cups, Messi arrived with 13 goals from his previous five campaigns and another milestone within reach. He delivered in typical fashion, scoring his 17th World Cup goal against Austria to overtake Klose before adding an 18th late in Argentina's 2-0 victory.

Football fans around the world are running out of words to describe Messi. Just when it seems there is nothing left for him to achieve, he rewrites history again. He continues to play with joy, elegance and childlike wonder. He continues to mesmerise defenders and thrill supporters. He continues to make impossible things look routine. And as the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks what is expected to be Lionel Messi’s final dance on football’s biggest stage, there is only one thing left to say: Happy Birthday, Leo. Thank you for the memories, thank you for the magic, and please keep giving us these unforgettable moments as your return gifts, because football without Messi will never be the same.