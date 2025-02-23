Taking it easy: Breathe, pause and refresh with these slow-living reels

While doomscrolling through fast-paced content, you may come across some creators who show us the art of slowing down and savouring the beauty in our everyday lives. By starting the morning by tending the plants, cooking your favourite food, cleaning the house, pausing to enjoy some me-time and taking life a little slow can help you press the refresh button. For this edition of the reels of the week, My Kolkata brings to you a world of slow-living reels, where the gentle art of mindfulness meets the mesmerising power of video storytelling.

A slow, fulfilling life with family

Is slow living possible when there are kids in the house and a thousand chores staring at you? @nabela, a vlogger and a mom of two, aces slow-living living. While she keeps her house spic and span and enjoys cooking meals for the family, she also takes out time for self-care and work outs. She also goes about doing some work for her brand. In a recent slow-paced reel, she sets goals with her routine, time management and planning skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

A slice of a slow-life day

When you take a slow day, you can enjoy the little things in your life. You notice the beauty of nature around you, laze around in your favourite corner of the house and relish home-cooked food with your family. @aviothic__rinki in her reel shows a slice of her life. She spends time admiring the trees and flowers. She keeps things at home in order, watches the little puppies play and enjoys a comfort meal. Take a note for your next off day!





A day among natural beauty

Have you dreamt of settling down in a hill station after your retirement? This Bong girl Sushmita (@lilgirlbyheart) is already living that dream. She has moved to the hills recently and now owns a homestay in Manali. In a recent reel, she goes for an outing spending the day at a temple, trekking to a waterfall and finally grabbing some tidbits at a cafe amidst nature. All of this on a Monday! While it is an adventurous day, it is a slow day where one spends admiring the natural beauty of the Himachal.

A slow date outdoors

Imagine an outdoor date with your loved one amidst nature. You cook together and eat in the lush green garden while the soft sun shines — that’s what a slow and fulfilling date looks like. @surudhiii_mk and her partner set dating goals. Moving away from the usual cafe and restaurant dates, this outdoor date-cum-picnic is a must-try! Take notes for next winter.

A slow morning in Varanasi

People travel to Varanasi in search of salvation and seek peace. Walking on the ghats, taking a boat ride, witnessing the Ganga arati and quietly watching the sun going down can have some healing effects. The mind feels relaxed and the mystical air of the city enchants you. Check out @arunniima’s reel, and next time you are in Varanasi, make sure to spend a slow day exploring the city.

Adapting to slow living

This reel by @decorbyadity will tempt you to have a small garden of your own. This digital content creator is embracing the menopausal phase of life with self-love and slow-living. While she indulges in self-care, she nurtures her beautiful garden and spends time with her doggo. That’s the life we all are manifesting, isn’t it?



