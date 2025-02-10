Cuban cigar roller at Kolkata wedding? From drone ‘rides’ to macaws, here’s what couples now want, according to shaadi professionals

The economist Kaushik Basu recently turned a lot of heads on X when he posted a photograph of him attending a wedding in Kolkata where a Cuban lady was rolling cigars. It was unusual even in a world where the big fat Indian wedding is now famous across countries.

So The Telegraph Online spoke to a few wedding planners to get the lowdown on what new-age couples want on their big day in terms of unusual requests. Turns out, from sex toys to exotic animals, the requests are only getting bigger and at times stranger.

“The kind of requests we get in the wedding industry? Let’s just say reality often struggles to keep up with imagination,” said Mukhesh S. Havaldar, 27, owner of an event management company from Hubli, Karnataka.

“Once the bride wanted her décor to match her outfit, down to the exact shade of a colour that doesn’t even exist. Then there was a family that envisioned a grand Rajwada-style elephant entry, straight out of a Marwadi fairytale. I had also heard requests like a couple who wanted to make their entrance in a sitting drone, flying in from above like royalty descending from the heavens. I must also share the most heartwarming request: A bride without brothers, asking if we could arrange for someone to carry her doli.”

‘Bold’ wedding hamper

“There are always extravagant and over-the-top requests when it comes to weddings, but one stands out as the most unique we’ve ever received,” said Anjali Tolani, vice president of a wedding planning company from Mumbai.

“Once, a client asked me to include a product from MyMuse, a brand known for its intimate wellness and pleasure products. While we’re used to curating hampers with luxurious chocolates, rare wines, or artisanal candles, this was a first.”

The request was unconventional, but she took it up by carefully incorporating a Mini Bullet Massager and 'under the sheets' bedroom cards into the wedding hampers.

The real surprise was the reaction.

“The response was absolutely priceless! Guests, especially those in the 45-plus age group who we thought might be scandalised were instead pleasantly surprised, some even delighted by the unexpected addition,” she recalled.

Dessert becomes challenge

“In the wedding industry, food isn’t just about taste—it’s about legacy, culture, and emotions” said Shivani Awasthi, 30, managing director of a wedding planning company from Delhi.

"One of our most prestigious weddings involved a royal Nawabi family from Lucknow and the other side from Himachal Pradesh. Everything was meticulously planned for the grand destination wedding in Shimla. But just days before the event, the groom’s family had a very specific request: they wanted black carrot halwa with gold work to be served as dessert. This rare variety of black carrots grows only in select parts of Lucknow and other regional areas. Since it’s highly perishable, we couldn’t source and store it too early. After a rigorous search, we managed to get the black carrots transported to Shimla just two days before the wedding. It was a race against time, but in the end, the tradition was honoured, and the Nawabi family was delighted.”

Macaws to fish spas, all in a wedding planner’s day

Subhranil Burman, a wedding planner since 2017, said: “Some people want exotic birds like macaws and cockatoos for photoshoots. This was unheard of before, but it’s common now.”

Beyond photographic appeal, weddings today also focus on guest comfort.

“Massage stations and fish spas, similar to the ones in Thailand, are becoming popular, especially at destination weddings. And despite winter chills, pool parties remain in demand,” he said.

Wedding planner Nishi Bajaj from Mumbai recalled that one of her clients wanted to give a miniature tribute to their pet, “hence it had to be thoughtfully incorporated in the decor ensuring its presence is felt even if it couldn’t physically be part of the celebration”.

One couple even requested a McDonald’s burger station at their wedding.

Raunak Jain, 27, owner of an event management company, said flower decorations are also evolving.

“Couples are experimenting with unusual flowers like succulents, cacti, and even edible flowers. Neon lights and glow-in-the-dark decorations are adding a futuristic touch to décor,” he said. “I’ve had clients request photo booths, interactive light displays, and even ball pits for immersive experiences.

Many couples, he added, “want yoga sessions, meditation workshops, and spa services as part of their wedding celebrations”.