One dead, several feared trapped in suspected illegal mine collapse in Jharkhand

The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area in the district

PTI Published 05.07.25, 01:30 PM
People stand near the site at Karma area, where one person was killed and some others were feared trapped after a portion of a coal mine collapsed during alleged illegal mining, in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

One person was killed and some others were feared trapped after a portion of a coal mine collapsed during “illegal” mining in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

An administrative team has been dispatched for relief and rescue operation, they said.

"One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped," Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that some villagers were involved in “illegal” mining of coal at the site.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI: “We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

